Service road to be constructed on both sides of Beed Bypass

--DPR to be sent to Govt

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A service road will be constructed on both sides of Beed Bypass Road.

A total of 341 encroachments on the service road site were demolished by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC)'s Ant-Encroachment Squad during the last four days.

Tea, vegetable and fruit vendors encroached on the space again after the demolition of the structures. The Municipal Corporation is planning the service road to prevent permanent encroachments.

The administration has planned trees' plantation in the area between the main road and the service road.

In March 2019, the CSMC demolished large buildings on the Beed Bypass. The entire space of the service road was cleared. In the last five to six years, the Corporation has not done any planning for the service road.

Therefore, citizens and traders encroached on the space by developing structures. These included hotels, garages and small and large shops.

The Civic Body launched the the action of demolition on Tuesday. Around 41 encroachments were removed in four days. The action was halted due to Eid-ul Adha (Bakri Eid). The demolition drive will resume on June 9.

Small and large encroachments are gradually springing up again at the places where demolition was carried out. In Deolai Chowk, on the way to Renuka Mata Arch, fruit vendors have started their business. The debris of demolished shops is lying as it is in many places.

Meanwhile, a large amount of funds will be required for the service road. For that, a DPR (Detailed Project Plan) will be prepared. It will be sent to the Government after receiving technical approval. The work will be done immediately after receiving the fund. Trees will be planted in the area between the main road and the service road before that. “Ex-servicemen will conduct the patrolling the service road to ensure that there is no encroachment again,” said G. Sreekanth, CSMC Administrator.