Sesame prices skyrocket before Sankranti

Aurangabad, Dec 21:

As Sankranti approaches, sesame prices have started rising. At present, sesame is being sold at Rs 160 per kg. The prices have gone up by Rs 40 per kg throughout the year. The returning rains have hit sesame production hard and quality has declined. Stained sesame seeds are coming in large quantities in the market. The price of good quality sesame might rise during Sankranti.

Where do sesame seeds come from

Sesame is grown in very few states in the country. These include Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Maharashtra. Sesame comes to Aurangabad from Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Why rates increase

The returning rains caused severe damage to crops across the country. Thus sesame production declined by 25 per cent and the country is expected to produce around 3.25 lakh metric tonnes of sesame.

Buy sesame before Sankranti

The quality of sesame has deteriorated due to rains. The inflow of good quality sesame is declining. By Sankranti, sesame prices are likely to go up by another Rs 5 to 10 per kg.

No sesame crop in the district

Sesame is a very sensitive crop. It needs 600-700 mm rain during the crop growth period. When the temperature rises above 40 degrees, the flowers fall off. The crop also requires medium and heavy soil that is fertile and well drained. Sesame is not grown in the district as farmers tend to grow maize, cotton, tur and soybean.

Price of sesame (per kg)

January : Rs 120

February : Rs 120

March : Rs 130

April : Rs 130

May : Rs 130

June : Rs 140

July : Rs 140

August : Rs 140

September : Rs 140

October : Rs 150

November : Rs 150

December : Rs 160