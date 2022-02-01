Session on 'Foundation of Legal Contracts'

Aurangabad, Feb 1:

The third online session of the Thursday talks series will be held on 'Foundation of Legal Contracts' on February 3 at 3.30 pm. The session is being jointly organised by the CMIA’s Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) in collaboration with Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology. The session will focus on sharing valuable insights on relevant points regarding legal contracts which will enable businesses in preparing their market strategy and will provide an opportunity to the audience to get insights from the experts who are working in the Europe-India business corridor on legal contracts. One can register on :bit.ly/tmihip for participation.