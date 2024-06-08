Session on parenting at Narayana e-Techno

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Narayana e-Techno School conducted a session on Proficient Parenting, recently. Coordinators Sandhaya Dhulgande and Kalyani Vispute were the resource persons.

The session began with a reflective activity followed by understanding of the psychological growth in the middle childhood. They explained how good schooling plays a vital role in parenting. The session ended with activities like pottery, Zumba and fun games.

Feedback session was very interactive and parents expressed their appreciation for conducting the workshop at the beginning of the year.