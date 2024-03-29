Session to foster tech solutions on April 2

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In collaboration with iDEX Defence Innovation Organization (DIO) and Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS), MAGIC has organised an outreach session to promote Defence India Startup Challenges (DISC) - 11 and Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI). The event, supported by Marathwada Auto Cluster, CII, CMIA, MASSIA, and Laghu Udyog Bharti, is set for April 2 at Marathwada Auto Cluster, Waluj MIDC at 4 pm. The ADITI 1.0 features 17 problem statements, while DISC 11 brings forth 22 challenges from defense sectors. Winners stand to receive substantial grants. On can register at https://bit.ly/iDEX_CSN for the session.