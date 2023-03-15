SET to be held on Mar 26; admit card to be available today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admit card for the State Eligibility Test (SET)-2023 will be made available online on March 16. Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct the SET at 17 centres across Maharashtra and Goa on March 26. More than 1.19 lakh candidates have registered for the examination in 32 subjects in November 2022. The test is eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in university departments and affiliated colleges.

17 centres

The 17 centres included Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Parbhani, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Dhule, Pune, Kolhapur and Solapur.

32 subjects

The aspirants take the test in 32 subjects that included Marathi, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, History, Economics, Sociology, Political Science, Library and Information Science, Journalism and Mass Communication, Public Administration, Environmental Science, Chemistry, Life Science, Geography, Geography, Commerce, Education, Law and Physical Education.

Scheme of exam

The SET will be conducted offline in objective mode and consists of two papers.

The first Paper will have 50 multiple-choice questions with 100 marks. There will be one hour’s duration (10 am to 11 am). The second paper will have 100 questions with 200 marks. Two hours duration will be given for this paper (11.30 am to 1.30 pm).

The first paper will be general in nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate and to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. The second paper will be based on the subject selected by the aspirants.