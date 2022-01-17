Seva Dal state chief inquires whether Kale is district president of Congress or BJP?

Aurangabad, Jan 17:

The state president of Congress' Seva Dal, Vilasbapu Autade has today raised suspicion on the role played by Congress district chief Kalyan Kale during the Aurangabad Zilla Dudh-Utpadak Sangh elections.

While addressing a press conference, Autade said," The party activists in the district have landed into confusion on reviewing the role of Congress's district president during the ongoing election process. They are pushed to think whether Kale is a district president of Congress or BJP?. First, he should submit an explanation in this regard. Secondly, many wrong incidents had taken place during his tenure and I will be submitting details about it to the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole in 2-3 days."

Autade further said, " In a public meeting held at Phulambri in connection with an ongoing election, Kale made an appeal to elect Haribhau Bagade. I am neither connected with the election nor with Bagade's panel, but my photo is printed on their panel's banner. It should be removed immediately." Kale is violating the policy decision taken by the party's superior in the district. Hence a need has been emerged to replace the district chief with a fresh new face, stressed Autade.

The Panchayat Samiti member Anurag Shinde demanded to replace Kale saying that his role during the election of Aurangabad Panchayat Samiti chairman was also to support BJP. Another member Ganesh Ghorpade said that the Congress during the tenure of Keshavrao Autade as district president never favoured BJP.

Vilas Autade also alleged saying," Kale's focus is on protecting self-interest in the co-operative sector. I am now doubtful, whether he would ally with BJP in the name of saving the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC). His supporters Sandeep Borse and Ramukaka Shelke are working for Bagade's panel."

Former director of district bank Baburao Pawar, Anil Mankape, Suresh Pawar, Altaf Patel, Kailas Ukirde, Kisan Rathod, Vijay Pungale, Alamnoor Pathan, Arjun Thombre, Shaikh Munir and others were also present on the occasion.