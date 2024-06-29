Sevak Kalyan Nidhi to be established in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:“Teachers, officers and employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) need money in times of hardship.

For this, Sevak Kalyan Nidhi will be established. All, from top officers to fourth-grade employees will contribute towards this fund,” said Dr Vijay Fulari, vice chancellor of Bamu.

He was speaking in a ceremony organised at Mahatma Phule Auditorium on Saturday to give farewell to retired officers and employees. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and officer of the general administration department Dr Kailas Pathrikar were present.

Deputy registrar Dr Ishwarsinha Manza, senior assistant Appasaheb Narayana Wani and laboratory technician Machhindra Raosaheb Jagdale were given farewell on their retirement. VC Dr Vijay Fulari said currently many posts of teachers and employees are vacant in the university.

“So, the workload has increased. Therefore, retired officers and employees will be appointed on an honorarium basis. 'Sevak Kalyan Nidhi' will be established in the month of August. Both the resolutions will be tabled in Management Council meetings,” he said.