Seven-Foot-wide pothole on Pune Highway injures two bikers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the Pune–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway near the Kalambi nullah bridge, heavy rainfall on Friday night around 12 a.m. caused a large pothole to form on the road. Local residents and police put up warning signs to prevent accidents.

Deepak Borude from Kaigaon, while returning home around midnight, noticed a pothole approximately seven feet wide and three feet deep near the bridge. Two bikers had fallen into the pothole and were injured. Borude immediately took the injured to a nearby hospital for first aid and informed the Gangapur police. He also called local friends for assistance. Head Constable Vijay Pakhare, Bhagwat Khade, and Manoj Navle placed barricades and warning signs at the site.

The officials of KT Infra, responsible for road maintenance, were informed to take prompt corrective action. The pothole was filled on Saturday afternoon.