Seven including hubby booked for harassing wife for Rs 10 lakh

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pishore police have booked seven members of in-laws including the husband - a software engineer - for mentally and physically torturing and harassing a 30-year-married woman, for want of dowry of Rs 10 lakh to buy a flat in Pune.

Police said the victim Sheela Patil got married to Gajanan Ramdas Patil (of Dongargaon in Pachora tehsil) on March 31, 2024. After a few days of marriage, the husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and other relatives started harassing her. They insisted on bringing Rs 10 lakh from her parents to buy a flat in Pune. They would abuse and torture her physically claiming that she does not suit their family; she does not know cooking etc. They would also threaten her with dire consequences.

To get rid of frequent torture, the married woman complained to the police against her husband, father-in-law Ramdas Mahadu Patil, mother-in-law Sunanda, sisters-in-law Jaishree and Rajshree Ramdas Patil, distant relatives Pratibha Krishna Mutrat and Rishikesh Krishna Mutrat (Tidka, Soyegaon) with Pishore police station on October 25. The police have booked them and further investigation is on.