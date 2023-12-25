Several officers resign in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Several officers working on the different posts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) have tendered their resignation and decided to join their departments.

It may be noted the tenure of Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will end on December 31. Pro-vice chancellor and four faculty deans have co-term with VC. So, the tenure of Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Dr Chetna Sonkamble will also end in the current year.

When the new VC takes charge, s/he will select the new deans and recommend the name of the new Pro-VC. The selection process for new VC is at the final stage.

The professors were appointed incharge officers on various posts including registrar, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation and Director of Students Development.

According to sources, the professors who are holding the posts as incharge office tendered their resignation to the administration. The sources said the professors would join their department once the administration accepts their resignation.

Newcomers to get opportunity

Those who did not receive any opportunity to become officers may get a chance to become in-charge officers with the resignations of the current officers.