Sewa Sharad passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 28, 2024 07:05 PM2024-05-28T19:05:02+5:302024-05-28T19:05:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sewa Sharad (73, Bhavsinghpura-Pethenagar) died of brief illness on Monday. The last rites were performed on her at the cemetery of Cidco N-6 on Tuesday.

She leaves behind husband, two daughters and one son. She was the wife of Rev Timothy Sharad and mother of Arpita Sharad, the media coordinator of Smart City.

