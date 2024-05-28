Sewa Sharad passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 28, 2024 07:05 PM2024-05-28T19:05:02+5:302024-05-28T19:05:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sewa Sharad (73, Bhavsinghpura-Pethenagar) died of brief illness on Monday. The last rites were performed on her at the cemetery of Cidco N-6 on Tuesday.
She leaves behind husband, two daughters and one son. She was the wife of Rev Timothy Sharad and mother of Arpita Sharad, the media coordinator of Smart City.