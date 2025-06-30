Sex racket busted near school, just 2 km from police station

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A prostitution racket operating from a lodge opposite a school in Mukundwadi, just 2 km from the police station, was busted after locals, angered by repeated inaction, raided the premises. Police have booked lodge owners Suresh Kathar, Ashok Pakhare, and trafficker Jeevan Rajput under human trafficking charges.

Despite complaints and proximity to the police station, officers allegedly ignored the illegal activities. Locals, frustrated by ongoing liquor sales and gambling dens in the area, stormed the lodges on Sunday night after a loud brawl broke out. Both lodges were vandalised. Shiv Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal and women's wing leader Gayatri Patel led the protest, confronting agents and clients. An FIR was filed based on Patel’s complaint.

Trafficking trail: West Bengal, MP girls rescued

Two girls from West Bengal and one from Madhya Pradesh were rescued. All were reportedly brought in by Rajput for sex work. Similar trafficking links had surfaced earlier in Ajintha, Khultabad, and Jhalta Phata, but police had failed to verify the victims' identities.

Police transfers, no ground-level change

Police commissioner Pravin Pawar had recently transferred the Mukundwadi police inspector and warned officers against shielding illegal businesses. MP Dr. Kalyan Kale had also rebuked the force after complaints from Mukundwadi and Jaybhavaninagar women. Yet, illegal rackets continue. Locals allege internal support from some officers and claim even Zone II senior officials are turning a blind eye.