SFI calls off agitation on 5th day on written assurance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Monday evening called off their agitation being staged in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for their different demands

It may be noted that SFI activists started agitation four days ago for the different demands including starting admissions to hostel and providing required facilities. They continued their agitation even in the rain.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari held a discussion with the SFI agitation and assured them of fulfilling their demands. The youths called off agitation on the fifth day after Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade handed over a written assurance about fulfilling their demands in the next eight to ten days.

Some of the demands are under the purview of the management council. So, the decisions about those demands will be taken in MC scheduled for July 5. SFI State unit president Rohidas Jadhav, State level secretary Pallavi Boradkar, district president Manisha Ballal, university campus president Arun Mate.

Box

MC & senators meet agitators

Management Council members Dr Yogita Hoke Patil, Dr Dutta Bhange, Senators Sunil Magre, Dr Vikram Khilare, Umakant Rathod, Principal Dr Shankar Ambhore and Haridas Somvanshi met the agitators and informed the university about it.