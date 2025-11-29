SFI demands facilities in hostels
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 29, 2025 21:20 IST2025-11-29T21:20:07+5:302025-11-29T21:20:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) demanded improvements to basic facilities at the students' hostels on the campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).
In a memorandum submitted to the vice chancellor, it was stated that the students were facing a lot of problems due to inadequate hostel facilities.
The SFI office-bearers said that every student who applies should be provided with a hostel immediately.
The office-bearers said that students should be educated in a safe, comfortable and quality environment. “However, at present, students have made many complaints about poor mess facilities, shortage of beds and cupboards, lack of Wi-Fi facilities, library, hot water and cleanliness and maintenance system,” it was mentioned in the memorandum.
SFI District Secretary Arun Mate, Suraj Deokar, Sheetal Jyoti and others were present on this occasion.