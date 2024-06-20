SFI starts circular agitation in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Students Federation of Inda (SFI) started a circular agitation in front of the administrative building of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Thursday morning for the different demands including increasing honorarium under Learn and Earn scheme upto Rs 4,000, holding Ph D Entrance Test immediately.

On the first day, Arun Mate, Priti Dhele, Ashish Jadhav, Pallavi Boradkar, Manisha Ballal, Pradeep Chavan, Vaibhav Palve, Shrinivas Latange, Atul Wankhede, Suraj Deokar and Priya Parameswari staged agitation on the first day. They continued agitation even during the torrential rains.

The different student unions rushed to the administrative building to support the agitators.

Mangement Council member adv Dutta Bhange, graduate senator Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Narendra Kale, Sachin Nikam and others met the agitating youths.

The university administration sent a letter to Begumpura Police Station, seeking police bandobast in view of the agitation of students. Police have served notice to two agitators.

The other demands of the agitators are as follows; starting the hostel admission process, decreasing hostel fees, making available a sanitary pad vending machine in the girls' hostel and providing a computer laboratory and project to every department.