SGST employees protest for various demands

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The officers and employees of the State Goods and Services Tax Department (SGST) started a protest from Monday to demand that the restructuring report of the Agarwal Committee, which has been stalled for many years, should be implemented immediately.

The agitators protested in front of the GST Bhawan here to draw attention to the demand. The agitators also warned that the agitation will be intensified if the government does not take a positive decision regarding the demands.

State tax officer and staff association Chandrasekhar Borde said that the GST employees staged a protest in front of the office and also started the no work movement. According to the government decision, the SGST was expected to be reorganized after certain years, but the administration did not take any positive decision. The agitators said that they had to resort to agitation as this demand was being sidelined.On this occasion, all the officers and employees including Sanjeev Nagargoje, Raju Ban, Manjushree Hudekar, Ranjana Tehra, Ganesh Misal and others were present.