Shaheda Parveen no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shaheda Parveen (63), a resident of Land Mark Cooperative Housing Society N-12 Roza Baugh, passed away on Friday due to prolonged illness. The namaz-e-janaza was offered at Jama Masjid Buddilane after Juma prayer and her burial took place at Huzur Shah Miya dargah grave yard. She is survived by her husband, two sons and two daughters. She was the wife of Sohail Azeem Khan, retd officer BMC bank.