Shahu Maharaj promoted the concept of Shivaji's Swarajya: VC

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 26:

“Shivaji Maharaj established Swarajya. Rajarshi Shahu worked to make that Swarajya more and more popular and strengthen the foundation of modern democracy,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

SARTHI and Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Study Center of Bamu jointly blood check-up and a blood donation camp at the Auditorium of Students Development Department to celebrate

the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj on Sunday.

Senior project officer of SARTHi Dr Shrikant Deshmukh, study centre director Dr Kailas Ambhure, director of Students Development Department Sanjay Sambhalkar, director of National Service Scheme unit Dr Anand Deshmukh were present.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that SARTHi is working with the objective to provide financial support from Maratha and Kumbi Marathi communities and generate persons who will help society.

He said that Bamu has given importance to social commitment going beyond education.

Around 569 boys and girls participated in the camp while 166 bags of blood were collected in it.

The divisional blood bank of Government Medical College and Hospital along with students and youth organisations provided special assistance for the initiative.

Dr Omprakash Jadhav, Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Madan Suryavanshi, Dhananjay Patil, Dr Pragati Phulgikar, and Dr Sunita Shere were also present. Dyandeo Kashid conducted the proceedings while Dr Kailas Ambhure proposed a vote of thanks.