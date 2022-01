Shaikh Ahmed passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

A resident of Pensionpura in Cantonment, Shaikh Ahmed s/o Mohammed Ali (Retired OS, Zilla Parishad), has died of old age. He was 82.

His Namaz-e-Janaza and burial took place at Eidgah Qabrastan on January 17 night.

He is survived by his wife, six sons and two daughters.