Shaikh Jalil passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

A resident of Katkat Gate and senior journalist Shaikh Jalil Shaikh Samad died of prolonged illness on Saturday. He was 56.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Arfat Masjid at 11 pm, while the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque.

He is survived by a wife, two sons, one daughter and two brothers.

Jalil had worked in various Hindi newspapers and had also his daily. He was the elder brother of AMC contractor Shaikh Javed and trader Shaikh Sajed.