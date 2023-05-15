Shaikh Musa no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An employee of the Joint Registrar Cooperative Societies (Audit), Shaikh Musa Shaikh Bakshu, died of a brief illness, on Sunday morning. He was 57.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Masjid Ganj-e-Shahida and the burial took place in the graveyard opposite the mosque in Baijipura today (May 15) morning.

He is survived by a wife, three sons and an extended family.