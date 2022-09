Shaikh Rasheed passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 8: A resident of Sadatnagar, Shaikh Rasheed Abdul Hameed, died of a brief illness on Wednesday (Sept 7) at 11 pm. He was 55.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Madina Masjid in Sadatnagar, today at 10 am, while the burial took place in the graveyard near Dargah Hazrat Syed Sadat at Sadatnagar-Banewadi.

He is survived by his wife, five sons, one daughter, mother, brother and grandchildren. He was the brother-in-law of the owner of Salim Tea House (Old Mondha) Shamim Seth.