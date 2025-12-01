Shakambhari Devi festival at Jyoti Mandir, Jyoti nagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Jyoti Mandir Trust, Jyoti Nagar, will host the annual Shakambhari Devi Utsav from 28th December 2025 to 3rd January 2026. The festival coincides with Pausha Shukla Ashtami, Shaka 1946, which falls on Sunday, 28th December 2025 (Durga Ashtami). The event is being organized under the guidance of the Jyoti Mandir Vishwast Mandal, Jyoti nagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with the religious committee. Key coordinators for the festival include Shri Hurane Appa, Bandumama Borde, and Vinod Mule.The festival program promises vibrant celebrations, with the temple adorned in orange decorations, reflecting devotion and festivity. Devotees and residents are invited to participate in the religious and cultural activities throughout the week-long event.