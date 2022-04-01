Shakti's Golokdham launch was blessed with an inordinate response

Auragabad, April 1:

Ever wondered how it feels on getting immensely appreciated for something remarkable. None can answer this except Shakti Lifespaces.

Shakti Lifespaces' has inaugurated its grand and impressive spiritual residential project on the most auspicious day of Gudi Padwa and has witnessed a heavy shower of love from Aurangabad.

This spiritual project is developed on Jalna Road, beside the ISKCON VECC Campus at Shendra. For the past few days, there has been chaos in the town about something related to the essence of spirituality. It was luminously revealed on April 1. A concept of offering people divine living spaces to glide into the spiritual journey. With the same feeling, people showed overwhelming resp[onse to the launching of Golokdham.

In relevancy, director of Lokmat Group, Karan Darda, with his distinguished presence, inaugurated the project by unveiling the 3D model of Golokdham. He appreciated this phenomenal concept of introducing a luxurious lifestyle, its budget-friendly prices, and the most remarkable location.

With the world-class amenities and alluring architecture, Karan Darda expressed his imagination of one's spiritual well-being at Golokdham and envisioned the premium quality of life one can indulge in here.

The projects like this are taking the city to a new level of refinement and soon, the mission of Progressive Aurangabad will be attained if premium concepts like Golokdham will be dedicatedly oriented, said Karan Darda.

It is a spiritual residential project not only in Marathwada but also in the entire Maharashtra by Shakti Lifespaces letting people embrace a new phase of life with its unique planning of studio apartments, 252 flats, 18 row-houses, and shops.

The project also comes with 30 state-of-the-art amenities considering people of all age groups. For your eternal peace and harmony, the premises of Shakti Lifespaces is thoughtfully designed to keep you spiritually awakened and at your utmost tranquility.

For satisfying their curiosities, the people visited the launching ceremony and did appreciate the directors for crafting this out-of-the-box concept.

This remarkable project with its divine aura embraced people and inspired them to switch to a spiritual life full of peace, harmony, and eternal awakening thoroughly. Directors Dr Sushil Bharuka, Rajesh Bharuka, Gopal Agarwal, Shyam Agarwal, Vijay Goyal, Archit Bharuka, and Dr Vishal Ladnia were present.