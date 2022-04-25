Shamit School bids farewell to grade X students
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2022 03:15 PM2022-04-25T15:15:02+5:302022-04-25T15:15:02+5:30
Grade 10 students of the Shamit School were accorded a warm farewell recently. The ceremony was organised in two batches (2020 and 2021) as it could not be held earlier owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Grade X students received a warm welcome from their juniors. The function started with the lighting of the lamp and a welcome dance. A melodious farewell song was sung by the students. Glimpses of the school memories were shown through a wonderful dance drama. A small tribute was given through a memorable presentation which highlighted Grade X students' journey at the Shamit School. The day was great, filled with nostalgia, fun, and excitement.