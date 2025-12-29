Shamit School celebrates Annual Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shamit School celebrated its Annual Day, ‘Shamit Fiesta’, with great enthusiasm. The programme began with an introduction followed by the traditional lamp lighting ceremony by founder Suresh Runwal, Sadhana Runwal, along with the school principal. The prize distribution ceremony honoured students for their commendable achievements, followed by the school report highlighting the year’s progress. The highlight of the celebration was the impactful dance drama, “Annadata – Farmer: The Soul of the Earth,” paying tribute to farmers and their vital role in society.