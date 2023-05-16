Shamit students shine in CBSE X

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shamit School students excelled in the CBSE Grade X Board Examination with 100% result. Shruti Shinde topped the school by securing 97% marks followed by Arnav Sonare (94%), Piyush Kakde and Suhani Patil (90% each). This result is an outcome of the efforts of the staff, parents and students, said a press statement. School chairman Mamta Runwal, principal Kiran Chavan and the team of Shamit School congratulated all the students.