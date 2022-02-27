Shanaaz Siddiqui passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 27, 2022 08:50 PM2022-02-27T20:50:01+5:302022-02-27T20:50:01+5:30
Shanaaz Siddiqui (69, Altamash Colony), a retired teacher, passed away in the wee hours on Sunday. She was the wife of Fahimuddin Mehmood (retired assistant conservator of forests). She is survived by husband, son- Tareq Nadeem (Deputy Engineer Irrigation Department) and daughter Dr Ruhi Shaikh and grandchildren.