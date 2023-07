Shankarappa Chaudhary no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shankarappa Lingappa Chaudhary (85, Parli Vaijnath, Beed) passed away due to brief illness on Tuesday. His last rites were performed in the Veerashaiva Lingayat crematorium. He is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters and extended family. He was the father of journalist Ashish Chaudhary.