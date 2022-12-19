Shankarrao Gajbhiye passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 19, 2022 08:15 PM 2022-12-19T20:15:07+5:30 2022-12-19T20:15:07+5:30
Aurangabad: Shankarrao Udaybhanji Gajbhiye (71, Navyug Colony, Bhimnagar-Bhavsingpura) died of a brief illness on Monday. He leaves behind wife, two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. The last rites were performed on him at Bhimnagar crematorium.