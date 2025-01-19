Shantiniketan Wins Big at AIFF

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shantiniketan clinched the prestigious Golden Kailash Award for Best Film at the 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF), receiving Rs 1 lakh, a Golden Kailash memento, and a certificate. Director Dipankar Prakash accepted the award from renowned filmmaker Farah Khan during the festival's grand closing ceremony on Sunday at Prozone Mall.

The event witnessed a star-studded gathering, including Oscar-winning sound designer Padma Shri Resul Pookutty, Dhananjay Sawalkar (Deputy Managing Director of the State Film, Theatre, and Cultural Development Corporation), festival director Ashutosh Gowariker, MGM Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, festival chairman Nandkishore Kagliwal, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, festival director Sunil Sukthankar, executive director Chandrakant Kulkarni, coordinator Nilesh Raut, and Prozone Mall centre director Kamal Soni, among others. Farah Khan expressed her delight, saying, “This festival provides a much-needed platform for regional artists. I was thrilled to join.”

----------------------(BOX)-----------------------------

Other winners included:

Best Actor: Neeraj Saidawat (Shantiniketan, Rs 25,000, Silver Kailash memento)

Best Actress: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars 2, Rs 25,000, Silver Kailash memento)

Best Screenplay: Subhadra Mahajan (Second Chance, Rs 25,000, Silver Kailash memento)

Best Director: Rima Das (Village Rockstars 2)

Special Mention (Actress): Nanda Yadav (Shantiniketan)

In the short film category, Thokla by Vaibhav Nirgut won Best Short Film, while Janiv by Swapnil Sarode bagged the MGM Short Film Award. Both received Rs 25,000, a Silver Kailash memento, and a certificate.

The Fripresi India Award went to In the Arms of the Tree, and the Audience Choice Award was claimed by Savannah and the Mountain.

The festival concluded on a celebratory note, showcasing exceptional talent and dedication from filmmakers across the region.

-----------------------------------(BOX)-----------------------------------

Voices of Triumph

Actor Rosalin Raj shared her excitement as In the Belly of a Tiger premiered in India after debuting at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival. “This film highlights the struggles of individuals' labour exploitation, illiteracy, and human challenges. As a Tamil Nadu native, being part of this project is a dream come true,” she said.

Debut director Subhadra Mahajan reflected on her film Second Chance: “It’s about a young woman finding healing in the Himalayas and forming unexpected bonds with local communities. This journey has been unforgettable, and I believe AIFF will only grow brighter in the future.”