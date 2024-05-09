Sharad Hosurkar given farewell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sharad Tulshiram Hosurkar, the senior personal secretary of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on his retirement in a programme held here recently. Housrukar joined the central Government’s NIELIT on January 31, 1992. Officers and employees of the institute gave him farewell on retirement. Executive director of NIELIT Dr Jairaj Kidav, department head Susi Kumar Gera, Dr Laxman Korea, Saurabh Bansode, Vijay Chandola and others were present.