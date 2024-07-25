Sharad Pawar arrives in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Nationalist Congress Party's national president and former union Agriculture Minister, MP Sharad Pawar, will arrive at Chikalthana Airport on Friday (July 26) at 6 pm. He will be releasing Sheshrao Chavan's book, "Sharad Pawar: The Great Enigma," translated into Urdu by Principal Maqdum Farooqui, at the Haj House. He will halt at night at the Rama Hotel situated on Jalna Road.

On Saturday (July 27), at MGM's Rukmini Auditorium, Pawar will release four different books written by Sheshrao Chavan, with Kamal Kishore Kadam presiding over the event in the morning.

At 2 pm, he will address NCP workers at the Rashtrawadi Bhavan in Hudco N-11. At 3 pm, at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, he will release the autobiography ‘Me Ek Gunhegaar’ by the late Motiraj Rathod and will also unveil Rathod’s statue at Jambhala Tanda through an online ceremony.