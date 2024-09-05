Sharad Pawar devised plan to eliminate UBT Group: MLA Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: “Sharad Pawar has systematically devised a plan to eliminate the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT)group. To win more seats, there will be a demand for more seats. The biggest question in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is who will get more seats. The MVA is now facing a downturn and its beginning has been initiated by Pawar. He has attempted to show Uddhav Thackeray his place. The indications given by Pawar show that they do not accept him as Chief Minister (CM)," said Sanjay Shirsat, MLA and Shinde SenaSpokesman.

MLA Sanjay Shirsat was interacting with the media on Thursday.

Sharad Pawar made a statement recently that whoever has more MLAs will get the position of CM. Commenting on this statement, Shirsat said Pawar made statements indicating that the 'UBT group should sit in opposition in the upcoming Assembly.

Shirsat said Pawar's actions were often inconsistent with his words. He also indicated that Pawar showed interest in the position of CM.

Box

No tolerance for what Jaleelsays

It was not mentioned anywhere what Imtiaz Jaleel said after Ramgiri Maharaj’s statement. MLA Shirsat stated that if Jaleel used offensive language about any Maharaj, no mercy would be shown to him.

Box

Govt stands by farmers

MLA Shirsat said that the recent rains over the past eight days caused damage to crops. He said that the government took serious note of this and CM Eknath Shinde directed the assessment of damages immediately and provided instructions for assistance.

“The Government is standing by the farmers. Opposition leaders should visit the farmers' fields to understand their feelings but should refrain from political stunts,” he said. Shinde Sena spokesman also termed the tour of Aditya Thackeray merely a stunt.

Box

Target of riots during Assembly Session

MLA Shirsat said that the MVA's goal is to incite riots during the Assembly session in the State and its focus is not on the progress of the State.