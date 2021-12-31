Sharad Pawar to participate online
Aurangabad, Dec 31:

NCP president MP Sharad Pawar will be participating online in the inauguration of the main administrative building of the MGM University that will be held on January 1. His visit was canceled, informed NCP district president Kailash Patil. Pawar will also be virtually participating in the 39th anniversary celebrations of MGM.