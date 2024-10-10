Sharfuddin Siddiqui passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sharfuddin Siddiqui (74), the owner of Tara Paan Centre of Osmanpura, passed away on Thursday afternoon.

He leaves behind wife, son Ansar, seven daughters and extended family. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Jama Masjid, Osmanpura, at 10 pm today. His burial took place at the graveyard at Shahnoormiyan Dargah premises.

Sharfuddin who was popularly known as Sharfubhai was one of the famous personalities of the city. He had a lion’s share in the different social works. The news of his death spread on social media this afternoon. His nearers and dearers rushed to his residence on seeing the news.