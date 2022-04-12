Aurangabad, April 12:

A Shashtra decoration competition held at Arihantnagar Jain Temple on Tuesday on the backdrop of Lord Mahavir Janmakalyanak mahotsav received spontaneous response. The competition was jointly organized by Mahotsav Mahila Mandal. In all, 200 women participated in the competition. The women beautifully decorated the religious scriptures by using various types of decoration materials. The women used their skills to make replicas of temples. Jayshree Lohade and Heena Pahade acted as examiners. Saroj Kala, Madhu Kasliwal, committee president Rajesh Mutha, working president Mangala Parkh and others took efforts.