Shegaonkar, Mopalwar, Bhapkar & 3 others on PES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of six members were elected on the People’s Education Society (PES) in a special meeting held at Milind College on August 10.

PES chairman Dr S P Gaikwad chaired the meeting.

The names of the elected members are as follows; retired IAS officer Vishwanath Shegaonkar, C R Sanglikar, B Shilarani, former divisional commissioner Dr Purushottam Bhapkar, former managing director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and director general of basic facilities project war-room at secretariat Radheshyam Mopalwar, former MLC Shrikant Joshi.

The discussions on the names of new members of PES were held in the meeting on July 27 while their names were finalised in the special meeting conducted on August 10.

Vishwanath Ambuji Shegaonkar (Goregaon Budruk, Balapur, Akola) is the brother of well known Buddhist scholar from Vidarbha Acharya Dinbandhu Shegaonkar. He was a district collector in Tamil Nadu after doing IAS in the batch of 1983.

He retired as principal secretary from the Tamil Nadu secretariat.