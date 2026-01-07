Sherati bird injured after getting trapped in manja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Once again, the danger posed by manja to birds and animals has come to light. At around 7 am on Wednesday, a call was received from the J Tower area reporting that a bird was trapped in manja. Upon receiving the information, snake and bird rescuers Manoj Gaikwad, Suraj Pankhade and Shubham Salve immediately rushed to the spot.

A sherati bird (red-naped ibis) had become entangled in the manja. The rescuers carefully freed the bird; however, its wing was injured due to the manja. Under the guidance of forest range officers Sagar Kute and Avinash Rathod, and with the assistance of veterinary doctors, treatment of the bird was initiated.

The injured sherati is currently being kept in the forest department’s rescue room for further care and observation.