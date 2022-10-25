Shikshan Sevaks honorarium likely to be increased by 10 K

A meeting about increasing the honorarium of Shikshan Sevaks, Gram Sevaks, and Agriculture and Health Assistants was organised with the Chief Secretary of the Government recently.

The recent orders of the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court, following a writ petition, were brought to the notice of the officers in the meeting.

As per the court orders, the honorarium should be increased according to the minimum wage fixation. The wage should be revised at least once in four years duration. The HC directed the Government to pay a minimum of Rs 15,000-20,000 monthly to these employees.

All the officers showed a positive response to increasing the honorarium. The proposal will be tabled before the Cabinet meeting for approval. Many teachers' unions were taking up the issue of a hike in teachers' honorarium

The current and revised honorarium of teachers is as follows;

post---------------------------current honorarium---------revised honorarium

Shikshan Sevak (Primary)-------Rs 6,000------Rs 16,000

Shikshan Sevak (secondary)---Rs 8,000----Rs 18,000

Shikshan Sevak (higher secondary)-Rs 9,000---Rs 20,000