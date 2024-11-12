Shinde Faction’s strategy: Digital push, youth engagement & high stakes contest

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bold move ahead of the upcoming elections, the Shiv Sena Shinde faction is staking its claim in city by fielding two strong contenders, one for the West constituency and another for the Central, signaling a fierce push to dominate both fronts.

As the election approaches nine constituencies in the district, these races are set to be crucial. In the West, Sanjay Shirsat, a three-time MLA, is aiming for a historic fourth term. Shirsat’s proven track record in infrastructure development, with promises to complete water supply schemes on time and install water meters for better resource management, presents a clear contrast to Shinde's youthful and progressive appeal. The high-stakes race in the West will see Shirsat’s extensive experience pitted against Shinde's fresh promises—a battle that could shape the future of the region. Meanwhile, in the Central constituency, Pradeep Jaiswal of the Shinde faction is taking on Balasaheb Thorat of UBT, with both candidates bringing significant experience to the table. Jaiswal, however, is strategically focusing his campaign on the youth, aiming to energize this demographic and secure their support through targeted initiatives.

Rajendra Janjal said, "We focus solely on Hindutva, and let our work speak for itself. Our commitment to the people and principles defines us, not empty promises."

Shinde faction’s digital campaign: A youth-centric approach

The Shinde faction in the Central constituency is focusing on digital engagement, using QR code boards at polling centers to connect with young voters. This innovative approach allows voters to scan codes for campaign details and directly interact with candidates, ensuring youth involvement in the electoral process, unlike other parties relying on traditional methods like cycle rallies and street campaigns.

Financial incentives for youth votes: A new strategy?

The Shinde faction, along with other parties, is forming youth groups with financial incentives to mobilize voters, spread awareness, and boost participation. The goal is to increase youth turnout, but it remains to be seen if these incentives will secure genuine support or undermine it. Only time will reveal if the Shinde faction's youth-focused strategies succeed.

