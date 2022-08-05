Shinde fraction clinches 3 grampanchayats in Sillod

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and MLA Abdul Sattar’s Shiv Sena led Panal emerged victorious in the grampanchayats of Upali, Nanegaon and Janjala in Sillod tehsil. The winning candidates and their supporters celebrated the victory by showering Gulal.

Out of the 11 candidates of Shiv Sena (Shinde Fraction), 10 emerged victorious in Nanegaon Grampanchyat, out of 9 candidates, six won in Upali and out of seven, all won in Janjala grampanchayat.

After the results, the winning candidates were felicitated by the director of National Sut Girni, Abdul Amer Abdul Sattar. Shiv Sena tehsil chief Devidas Lokhande, deputy district chief Kishor Agrawal, Vitthal Sapkal, Shankarrao Khandve and others were present.

The winners in Nannegaon are Ibrahim Ladkha Singal (311 votes), Sadiq Nurkhan Singhal (297), Alikhan Masidkhan Balot (400), Nasibkha Masidkha Sukede (386), Abrar Muttufa Dulhot (237), Aminabee Mehboobkha Dahegal (325), Bibibi Ismailkha Nai (304), Binabee Bashirkha Buraye (316), Rukhsana Sadik Singhal (423), Bibibi Shabbirkha Dulhot (321) and Chotibee Rashidkha Bilawat (244).

In Upali Grampanchayat, the winners were Bhagwan Ambadas Naik (221), Madhuri Samadhan Gaikwad (255), Manisha Sunil Pandhare (263), Bhagwan Vitthal Ahire (297), Dilip Baburao Shejul (312), Parvatabai Bhika Dudhe (283), Pradeep Jananrdan Shejul (232), Bhavana Vinod Shejul (269) and Vandana Kalyan Shejul (254).

In Janjala grampanchayat, the winners were Farooq Kadar Dulot (173), Ashabee Mehboobkha Pathan (182), Sharifabee Chandkha Pathan (180), Manbee Sardarkha Pathan (117), Hafizabee Haidarkha Pathan (127), Ekbalkha Gaffarkha Dulot (150) and Jaitunbee Ajmerkha Pathan (137).