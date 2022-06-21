Shinde Pattern: More than Rs 500 crore sanctioned in six assembly constituencies

- Six Sena MLAs from the district are found not reachable since Tuesday morning.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 21:

The state urban development minister Eknath Shinde offered crores of rupees funds to undertake development works in six assembly constituencies, represented by Shiv Sena legislatures, in the district. Later on, in return for these funds, he sought their support to him by breaching the trust of the party.

It is believed that Shinde granted more than Rs 500 crore in funds in six constituencies. Of the party’s 12 MLAs from Marathwada, eight had extended support to him. Ironically, out of these eight, five are from Aurangabad district, two from Osmanabad district and one from Nanded district. The names of public representatives from the district include EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre, minister of state Abdul Sattar, MLA Ramesh Bornare (Vaijapur), Pradeep Jaiswal (Aurangabad Central) and Sanjay Shirsaat (Aurangabad West). They are not reachable from Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, it is unclear, out of these five, how many are in support of Shinde.

Shinde has released Rs 200 crore for development works in the Sillod constituency; Rs 50 crore in Kannad; more than Rs 25 crore in Vaijapur etc. Shinde had come by helicopter to inaugurate these works. In Shirsaat’s constituency, works of more than Rs 60 crore have been done through funds released by the Shinde. Besides, around Rs 10 crore fund has also been given to Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire. It is also said to have released funds of around Rs 50 crore for works in Aurangabad Central constituency and to MLC Ambadas Danve, apart from works in the Paithan constituency.

Guardian minister of the district

Shinde was appointed as the acting guardian minister of Aurangabad district for some time after the MLC term of Deepak Sawant got ended. During his tenure, he is known for halting road works in Zilla Parishad and the issue led to conflict in District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting. Shinde was the guardian minister till the 2019 elections. Hence, during this period, it is believed that the affinity of many Sena leaders had been developed with the guardian minister.