Shinde Sena gears up to take on AIMIM and Uddhav Sena

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Both AIMIM and the Uddhav Sena are anti-Hindutva parties. Therefore, to create a strong wave of campaigning against them, guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat instructed Shinde Sena candidates and office-bearers at a meeting held at the central campaign office on Monday.

A meeting of Shinde Sena candidates was organised on Monday at the party’s central campaign office at Nirala Bazaar. Shirsat, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Ramesh Bornare, MLA Sanjana Jadhav and former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani were prominently present.

While addressing the gathering, the minister Shirsat said that this year’s election is being held on a prabhag-wise basis. Therefore, all four candidates from the party in a prabhag should form a joint panel and campaign together. One of the four candidates in a prabhag may be relatively weak; the responsibility of getting that candidate elected lies with the remaining three. All three should campaign together and reach every voter. Do not take voters for granted, he advised.

He further said that only Shiv Sainiks have faced cases for the cause of Hindutva, and this fact should be conveyed to the public. He ordered party workers to intensify campaigning against AIMIM and the Uddhav Sena.

MLA Bornare said that city office-bearers had come to campaign for their election earlier, and therefore he should now be called upon to campaign in this election as well. MLA Jadhav read out the prabhag-wise names of the Shinde Sena candidates present at the meeting.

Expel traitors from the party

“There are several traitors within the party who stay with us but work against our party’s candidates. Such people should be expelled immediately and should not be retained in the party,” MP Bhumre suggested to the guardian minister.

BJP’s Bainade joins Shinde Sena

BJP office-bearer Kanwarsingh Bainade joined the Shinde Sena along with his supporters on Monday. The minister Shirsat and MP Bhumre welcomed him into the party on this occasion.