Shinde Sena leader Rajendra Janjal steps back!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Even as the decision on seat-sharing within the Mahayuti alliance for the municipal corporation elections remains pending, Shinde Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal on Monday announced the shocking decision that he would not contest the elections himself. He said that if Shinde Sena is allotted fewer seats, he would withdraw from the race. He has appealed to the party’s senior leaders to give the seat that would have come to him to a party worker instead.

Janjal was speaking to reporters on Monday at Shinde Sena’s central election office at Nirala Bazaar. He said, “ Neither he nor MP Sandipan Bhumre and MLA Pradeep Jaiswal have any information about the seat-sharing arrangement finalised with the BJP. It is learnt that seven seats held by Shinde Sena corporators have been given to the BJP, which has naturally reduced the party’s share of seats.”

“On the other hand, as many as 42 office-bearers are keen to contest the elections from my own Prabhag No. 22. If fewer seats are allotted, I have decided not to contest in order to ensure justice for party workers who have worked day and night for the party during the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. Because of my decision, a worker may get the opportunity to contest. Besides, I am not upset,” he clarified responding to a question.

Janjal’s decision not to contest the elections is being described as a major setback for Shinde Sena. His decision indicates that he is not agreeable to the party accepting fewer seats in the municipal corporation. He reiterated that the decision has been taken in the interest of party workers.

Women’s wing stages sit-in protest for candidature

Shardha Ghule, the city president of the women’s wing, who has been working for the party for the past 25 years, had sought a ticket from either Prabhag No. 1 or Prabhag No. 8. However, the general women’s seats in both prabhags have gone to the BJP. After learning that she would not get a ticket, an angry Ghule, along with office-bearers and workers of the women’s wing, went to the party’s central office at Nirala Bazaar and staged a sit-in protest. She told reporters that they would continue to sit there until a candidature is granted.