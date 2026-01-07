Shinde Sena steps up campaign for candidates with 40 rallies, 10 corner meetings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shinde Sena gave a boost to the campaign of its candidates contesting the municipal corporation elections on Wednesday, January 7. Across the city, more than 40 rallies were held in two sessions ,morning and evening in various Prabhags. Additionally, corner meetings were conducted at 10 locations, and candidates visited voters door-to-door.

The alliance between BJP and Shinde Sena broke over seat-sharing for the municipal elections. Shinde Sena has fielded 95 candidates across 26 Prabhags. Two days earlier, a meeting was held at the party’s central campaign office to brief the candidates on campaign strategy and planning. Following this, candidates began covering their respective Prabhags.

On Wednesday, rallies were held between 8 am and 2 pm and again from 5 pm to 10 pm. Candidates from Prabhags 21 and 22 went door-to-door with their entire panel, meeting voters directly.

Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat inaugurated the campaign office of his party candidate Harshada Shirsat in Prabhags 18 and later conducted corner meetings in south city and other colonies in Prabhags 29. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal inaugurated the campaign office of the party candidate in Prabhags 5.