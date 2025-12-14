Shinde Sena to offer BJP ‘fifty-fifty’ formula

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ahead of the municipal elections, 836 people have expressed interest in contesting under Shinde Sena. However, party leaders have stated that the alliance will contest the elections together. On this basis, party leaders MLA Pradeep Jaiswal and district president Rajendra Janjal explained that the plan is to leave the seats previously held by BJP and Shinde Sena with them and divide the remaining seats on a ‘fifty-fifty’ basis. Janjal added that this same formula will be offered to the BJP. Although the alliance between BJP and Shinde Sena has not yet been officially announced for the municipal elections, local Shinde Sena leaders confirmed that the two parties will contest the elections together. The seat-sharing formula has already been prepared. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal and district president Rajendra Janjal said that BJP and Shinde Sena are natural allies, so there is unlikely to be much dispute over seat allocation. In the 2015 municipal elections, Shiv Sena won 29 seats and BJP 22. These seats will remain with the respective parties, while the remaining seats will be divided equally using the ‘fifty-fifty’ formula. When asked about the current split within Shiv Sena, Jaiswal said that the officially recognized party is ours. Therefore, the seats held by Shiv Sena corporators in the previous municipal corporation belong to our party. Additionally, eight independent corporators are with us, giving us rights over 37 seats. The remaining seats will be divided using the ‘fifty-fifty’ formula.