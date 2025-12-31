Shinde Sena unites with Uddhav Sena to voice against BJP candidate in ERO 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An unusual alliance was seen between candidates of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena to raise objections against the BJP candidate from Prabhag No. 8 © on Wednesday. Candidates from both parties jointly submitted an objection application against the BJP nominee. During the scrutiny of nomination papers at the office of Election Returning Officer (ERO) - 5 office at Garware Stadium, several candidates’ nomination papers were accepted as those of independent candidates due to the absence of the party ‘B’ form, while some were declared invalid.

Scrutiny of nomination papers for candidates from Prabhag Numbers 8, 9, 10 and 11 was conducted here fairly. Candidates from each prabhag were informed about the valid and invalid nominations.

From Prabhag No. 8 (C), Mohini Gaikwad had filed her nomination as a BJP candidate. However, objections were raised stating that her name appeared in the voters’ lists of two different assembly constituencies—Paithan Assembly) and Naregaon East—and therefore her nomination should be cancelled. The objection was jointly filed by Shinde Sena candidate Sharada Ghule, Uddhav Sena candidate Urmila Chavan, along with Sunita Autade, Kishor Thakur, Ramesh Surse, Nilesh Sure, Usha Gangavane, Sitaram Sure and Krishna Mete. All of them gathered at the entrance gate to submit the objection application. Initially, the candidates expressed anger when their objection application was not being accepted, but eventually the officials accepted it.

Applications wrongly declared invalid

In Prabhag No. 11, the nomination papers of Surekha Pandey, Vidya Agnihotri, former corporator Ajju Naikwadi, and Abdul Rahim Hanef Naikwadi were declared invalid. Claiming that their applications were wrongly rejected, they submitted written representations to the election authorities seeking clarification on the reasons and deficiencies for rejection.

Nomination invalid due to voter registration in Phulambri

In Prabhag No. 8 (B), the nomination paper filed by independent candidate Jaipal Thakur was declared invalid as he is a voter registered in Phulambri. Besides, candidates who had filed nomination papers in both ‘B’ and ‘C’ sections of the same prabhag had one of their applications rejected.