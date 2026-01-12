Shinde Sena wins in Sillod, Congress triumphs in Phulambri suburban elections

Sillod:

Monday’s suburban chairman elections concluded with Shinde Sena and Congress emerging victorious in Sillod and Phulambri, respectively. In Sillod, Vitthal Mhatarji Sapkal of Shinde Sena, under MLA Abdul Sattar, defeated BJP by 23 votes. In Phulambri, Congress’s Jamir Pathan beat BJP’s Yogesh Misal by 7 votes. Co-opted members were also selected in both locations.

In Sillod, newly elected municipal councillor Abdul Sameer and 28 councillors took oath on Monday at a ceremony attended by MLA Abdul Sattar. Sapkal was declared suburban chairman after receiving 26 votes against BJP’s 3. Nandkishor Sahare, Sagar Jadhav, and Shaikh Babar Bagwan were selected as co-opted members.

After assuming office, Abdul Sameer announced a 100-day action plan to address major roads, underground drains, water supply, education, health facilities, and overall city development.

Photo: Newly elected Sillod municipal councillor Abdul Sameer along with all councillors took office on Monday. Present were MLA Abdul Sattar, suburban chairman Vitthal Sapkal, chief officer Karbhari Divekar, Asgar Pathan, among others.